ZEV, Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community Collaborate on Electrifying Community Vehicles

Zero Electric Vehicles Inc. (ZEV) has teamed up with the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community (SRPMIC) in Arizona to address carbon emissions in the SRPMIC and throughout the valley. The SRPMIC Department of Transportation and ZEV have conducted a complete fleet assessment, reviewing fleet operations, vehicle use cases, routes, loads and HVAC requirements.

Results from the assessment will help SRPMIC define charge infrastructure, rapid charge requirements along routes and other power requirements, including the option for solar daytime charging. The team also worked with Salt River Project (SRP) to evaluate charger power infrastructure and other incentives to reduce installation costs.

“I’m excited to be a part of a team that introduces electric vehicles to this great community. It’s important to be part of a solution that helps reduce carbon footprint and provide clean air to breath,” says David Crownover, director of SRPMIC and director of transportation.

“The SRPMIC Department of Transportation is taking a mindful approach to establishing a dynamic fleet electrical program,” states Tonya Glass, SRPMIC’s fleet vehicle specialist, “The success of DOT Electrification Program is a collaborative-based effort between our internal customers, local innovators and subject matter experts in the field of sustainability and technology. It is an exciting time to contribute to the environment sustainability of the community.”

Post assessment, ZEV will deliver a full warranty on the new electric powertrain, along with vehicle services to support and optimize vehicle operations through a robust fleet management service.

“ZEV is honored to be working with SRPMIC; we are at the ground level of transforming vehicle operations to eliminate all carbon emissions,” comments Jay Ennesser, ZEV’s SVP of sales. “We are fully committed to the Salt River Indian Community and their goals to significantly reduce carbon emissions. ZEV is excited to be working at the ground level and sees more and more commercial fleets making the move to electric.”