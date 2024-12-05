Renewable Natural Gas Business Booming for Clean Energy

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. says it has closed a number of new deals for renewable natural gas (RNG), with new fueling contracts, construction of additional fueling infrastructure, and operations and maintenance contracts.

“The last quarter has been one of our best periods for RNG sales, with deals closing across the board in the heavy-duty truck, transit and refuse markets,” says Chad Lindholm, senior vice president at Clean Energy.

“This is no better proof that RNG is now a recognized, effective alternative fuel solution that works and continues to satisfy the needs of our longer-term customer as well as gain attention from new customers looking for a clean, alternative to cater to their fueling needs.”

Among the recent highlights:

Clean Energy has signed an RNG fueling agreement with DHL to provide 100,000 gallons annually over a three-year period to power DHL trucks located in California, Texas and Arizona.

Long-time customer and an early adopter of RNG, Food Express, has inked a station build and RNG supply deal for its fleet of 20 heavy-duty Class 8 trucks. The new RNG station will be located in California and will be open to other fleets as well. The RNG volume for the Food Express trucks is expected to be 3 million gallons over the next 10 years.

One of the largest transit agencies in the country, LA Metro, has extended its contract to continue to fuel its fleet with RNG. The agreement will provide five of LA Metro’s stations with an expected 14 million gallons of RNG.

SalSon Logistics has inked a new RNG supply deal to fuel its 15 heavy-duty truck fleet at Clean Energy’s Romeoville, Ill., station. The agreement will see an anticipated 500,000 gallons of fuel over a five-year period to fuel and transport goods for its customer, Ikea, in the Chicago area.

Estes Express Lines has signed an RNG fueling agreement for an estimated 450,000 gallons annually of RNG to be used by 40 new trucks that will fuel at Clean Energy’s station in Fort Worth, Texas. Clean Energy also currently provides RNG for 50 of Estes’ trucks in California.

Clean Energy has extended its relationship with cattle and beef hauler Harris Ranch and will supply 450,000 gallons of RNG to 40 of Harris Ranch’s heavy-duty 8 truck flee,t as well as maintain its private station in Coalinga, Calif.

Nationwide Environmental Services, based in Norwalk, Calif., has signed a five-year maintenance and RNG supply contract for an anticipated 1.75 million gallons of RNG to fuel its 75 street sweepers.

Clean Energy has won a contract to supply Nassau Inter-County Express (NICE) with RNG to power a large fleet of its transit vehicles.

Clean Energy has signed an agreement with Noble Environmental, a waste management company, to build a new RNG fueling station in Westmoreland, Pa. Noble Environmental will supply the site with an expected 550,000 gallons annually of RNG produced from their own landfill gas to power 50 of their sanitation trucks.

Van Eaton Ready Mix in Oklahoma has inked a maintenance contract for an anticipated 800,000 gallons to fuel 102 vehicles in their concrete fleet. Van Eaton began testing RNG over 12 years ago and has since tripled their RNG-powered fleet.

Clean Energy has signed an agreement with Laredo Municipal Transit System, El Metro, in Texas to supply an expected 1.6 million gallons of RNG over a five-year period to fuel 38 of Loredo’s transit buses. El Metro switched a portion of its fleet to RNG in October 2024.

Clean Energy was awarded a contract to upgrade the dispensers at Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s (DART) private fueling station in Dallas. DART’s station currently fuels 700 CNG transit buses.

The City of Gardena (GTrans), Calif., has signed a new deal to power its 39 transit vehicles with RNG. Contracted to provide 2.5 million gallons of RNG over five years, the agreement follows the completion of a design and build of a private CNG fueling station for GTrans a few months ago.

Clean Energy has signed an agreement with the City of Santa Clarita, Calif., to provide operations and maintenance services at four of the city’s fueling station sites to power 100 RNG transit buses with an anticipated 12 million gallons over the next eight years.

Long-term customer the University of California in San Diego has inked an operations and maintenance and RNG supply deal for its fleet of shuttle buses and sanitation trucks which operate across the university campus. The supply volumes are anticipated to be 1.1 million gallons over the next three years.

Arlington Transit in Virginia has signed an operations and maintenance agreement with Clean Energy for its transit fleet. The deal is expected to use 800,000 gallons of fuel for 78 transit buses.

Burgmeier’s Hauling has signed a RNG supply contract with Clean Energy for an anticipated 900,000 gallons over five years to fuel 20 sanitation trucks.

MarBorg Industries, a waste management company, has signed a maintenance deal with Clean Energy for an anticipated 445,000 gallons annually to fuel 25 sanitation trucks.