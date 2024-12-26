Westland Floral Adding Class 3 Electric Trucks to Fleet

Westland Floral has placed an order for two Mullen THREE Class 3 electric trucks with vehicle upfits performed by Phenix Truck Bodies & Van Equipment in Pomona, Calif.

The order was fulfilled by Pritchard and includes California HVIP incentives approval for the Class 3 EVs Westland purchased.

The Mullen THREE features a tight turning diameter of 38 feet and excellent visibility for superior maneuverability on narrow city streets. Its versatile chassis provides a clean top-of-rail for easy upfitting with bodies up to 14 feet long and over 5,800 pounds of payload.

“Westland Floral’s decision to incorporate the Mullen THREE into their fleet demonstrates the growing recognition of EVs as a cost-effective and sustainable solution,” says Ben Hartford, EV sales manager for Pritchard Commercial. “By utilizing California’s HVIP incentives, they are not only reducing their operational costs but also making a meaningful commitment to environmental sustainability.”

David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive said: “We are very confident our Class 3 trucks will deliver performance and savings, providing Westland a clean and efficient option for their fleet. It’s also great that Westland was able to take advantage of the California HVIP incentive, which is an incredible program and incentive offered to fleets in California.”

Mullen’s commercial EV lineup includes the Mullen ONE, Class 1 EV cargo van, and the Mullen THREE, Class 3 EV cab chassis truck, purpose-built to meet the demands of urban last-mile delivery. Both vehicles are available for sale and in full compliance with U.S. Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Air Resources Board certifications denoting strict adherence to clean air emissions standards.

The Mullen THREE recently qualified for a $15,000 incentive through the State of Massachusetts MOR-EV program and a $45,000 cash rebate voucher through the California Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Program.

The Mullen ONE is also eligible for a $3,500 MOR-EV incentive in Massachusetts. When combined with the $7,500 Federal Tax Incentive, both vehicles offer substantial savings for commercial fleet customers.