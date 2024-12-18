New Hydrogen Refueling Station Comes to Northern California

Nikola Corp. has opened a new HYLA hydrogen refueling station at 917 Stillwater Rd. in West Sacramento, Calif.

Phase one of the West Sacramento station will be capable of fueling up to 20 Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric Class 8 trucks daily. HYLA will provide continuous site support, ensuring a seamless and efficient fueling experience for its customers.

“West Sacramento marks a significant milestone for Nikola and offers convenient access for our fleet customers based in West Sacramento and its surrounding areas,” says President of Energy Ole Hoefelmann. “Reaching a zero-emission future just became one step closer as we continue our planned rollout to strengthen the north-south I-5 freight corridor and expand coverage areas from the Port of Oakland.”

The HYLA refueling solutions network will offer Nikola hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles and other Class 8 customers flexible refueling options, including modular and permanent HYLA stations, customer-owned facilities, and partnerships with public truck stops.