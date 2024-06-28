Workhorse Group Teams with Surefitters to Offer Range of Upfit Solutions

Workhorse Group Inc., an American technology company focused on the transition to zero-emission commercial vehicles, has established a new upfit program in partnership with Surefitters, a provider of truck and van upfitting based in Rosemount, Minnesota. Through this partnership, Workhorse will offer a range of upfit options for its medium-duty commercial electric vehicles.

The upfit program with Surefitters offers a ship-through solution to commercial EV customers, ensuring fleet managers benefit from streamlined quality control, consistent upfitting standards, enhanced convenience and volume discounts.

This partnership launched with 13 pre-configured upfit packages available to Workhorse dealers, specialized for last-mile delivery and vocational trades for the W56 and W750 step vans. Additionally, full-body packages from ToughLite, CM Truck Beds and Rugby are included for the W4 CC cab chassis. More options will be added throughout the remainder of 2024 and beyond.

“We are excited to offer our commercial upfit packages for purpose-built Workhorse EV chassis,” says Mark Holman, president of Surefitters. “This partnership is a natural fit, resulting in superior work-ready trucks for customers.” “The partnership with Surefitters enables our vehicles to go to market quickly with high-quality, turn-key packages put together by their national network of expert upfitters,” adds Josh Anderson, chief technology officer of Workhorse.