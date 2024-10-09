Tesla Cybertruck Patrol Vehicle Will Help Enforce the Law in Irvine

UP.FIT, a division of Unplugged Performance, has deployed the nation’s first Tesla Cybertruck fully outfitted for law enforcement, in collaboration with the Irvine (California) Police Department. The vehicle is being used as part of Irvine PD’s DARE program.

The UP.FIT Cybertruck Next-Gen Patrol vehicle is designed to meet the needs of first responders, equipped with a suite of upgraded features that enhance police work in the field. For emergency lighting, this Cybertruck includes UP.FIT’s roof-mounted Whelen lighting system and integrated rocker panel lighting, as well as remote-operated spotlight system for quick and effective illumination during night patrols.

UP.FIT has installed its electrical system with a specially designed wiring harness that supports the use of essential patrol equipment like the Mobile Data Computer (MDC), police radios and public address systems. This electrical system is designed to avoid obstructing rear floor space, allowing for the addition of a rifle mount affixed to the underside of the fold-up rear seats for easy access.

The Cybertruck itself provides features from the factory, including ballistic-grade stainless steel for enhanced officer safety, bio-weapon defense mode, HEPA filtration, four-wheel steering and improved maneuverability over traditional police vehicles.

Deployment of the Cybertruck reflects Irvine’s commitment to sustainability, public safety and advanced technology. With a robust Tesla user base in the community, it was a natural fit for Irvine PD to become the first department in the U.S. to adopt this vehicle for law enforcement.

“We’re thrilled to partner with the Irvine Police Department to debut the nation’s first official on-duty Cybertruck for their DARE program,” says Ben Schaffer, CEO of Unplugged Performance. “The Cybertruck embodies the future of law enforcement, with Irvine paving the way by integrating this advanced vehicle into their fleet.”

The development of this Cybertruck involved close collaboration between UP.FIT, Irvine PD’s technology division, maintenance staff and Tesla. Extensive design sessions ensured that every aspect of the vehicle met the standards of both the Irvine PD and UP.FIT.