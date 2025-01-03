Daimler Truck Subsidiary Enhances Work on Autonomous Operation

Aeva, a company focused on sensing and perception systems, and Torc, an independent subsidiary of Daimler Truck and specialist in commercializing self-driving vehicle technology, have expanded their collaboration to advance the development of a new safety architecture for truck applications.

Under the expanded collaboration, Torc and Aeva will work together on technology advancements in service of L4 autonomous trucking to benefit the development of Torc’s Virtual Driver vehicle software. The companies will share 4D LiDAR sensing data and share a Freightliner Cascadia vehicle platform for use in long-range sensing applications. The data captured will support deeper collaboration between global engineering teams at both companies.

“Aeva is pioneering the next generation of 4D LiDAR technology, and we’re excited to enter a new phase of our collaboration to continue to position us as industry leaders in autonomous driving technology for production deployment at scale,” comments Peter Vaughan Schmidt, Torc’s CEO.

The collaboration builds on the production agreement signed last year when Daimler Truck selected Aeva as its supplier of long and ultra-long-range LiDAR for its series-production autonomous commercial vehicle program. The multi-year production agreement is targeting commercializing Daimler Truck autonomous trucks by 2027.