Saia Deploying Tesla Semi Trucks

Saia Inc., one of the largest trucking companies in the U.S., says its Saia LTL Freight unit has partnered with Tesla to introduce two of the company’s first Tesla Semi trucks to its fleet.

During a demonstration period held earlier this year, Saia rigorously tested the Tesla Semi in its operations, with the tractor evaluated on its range, payload capacity, grade performance and driver comfort.

“We were very impressed with the Tesla Semi, as it demonstrated an ability to handle both local and longer haul applications while still delivering notable power and efficiency,” says Saia’s Patrick Sugar. “Our drivers were equally impressed, noting the smooth acceleration, comfortable design and its ability to maintain speeds on steep inclines, even while hauling heavy payloads. This feedback underscores the enormous potential of the Tesla Semi.”

Headquartered in Johns Creek, Ga., Saia LTL Freight operates over 214 terminals across the country and employs more than 15,000 people.