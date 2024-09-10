Landi Renzo USA Rebrands as Landi Technologies

Landi Renzo USA has rebranded as Landi Technologies.

“The change reflects our expanded commitment to commercial fleet innovation and our role in guiding fleet owners through regulatory changes and technological advancements,” says Andrea Landi, company president. “As a technology-neutral partner, we collaborate with fleets and OEMs to develop tailored solutions.”

Landi Technologies’ Torrance, California, office serves a key role as the company’s advanced technology center, focusing on vehicle integration, software development and systems design. With over 70 years of global expertise from the Landi Renzo Group, Landi Technologies is poised to connect municipal and commercial fleets with effective clean transportation solutions. Landi leverages the most suitable technology to optimize operations and reduce environmental impact, regardless of the power source.

“As we look to the future, I believe that the transportation landscape will be shaped by a diverse range of sustainable technologies, each with its own unique strengths and applications,” adds Landi. “At Landi Technologies, we envision a future where CNG/RNG, electric, hydrogen and other eco-friendly fuel solutions coexist and complement one another, united by a shared commitment to reducing environmental impact. By embracing this technologically agnostic approach, we can unlock the full potential of sustainable mobility and create a cleaner, healthier and more efficient transportation ecosystem for generations to come.”

The rebranding is effective immediately. A new website can be found at www.landitechnologies.com. The address of Landi Technologies’ U.S. headquarters is 23535 Telo Avenue, Torrance, Calif. 90505; the phone number is 310-257-9481.