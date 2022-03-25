With SEC Proposed Rule Change, Fleet Advantage Certifies Truck Fleets’ GHG Output

Fleet Advantage, a truck fleet business analytics, equipment financing and life cycle cost management (LCCM) company, has released a program to help corporate truck fleets certify their greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) output, which was recently mandated under a proposed rule issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Fleet Advantage is a finance lessor that has been certifying such measures for a decade with a focus on tractor trailer fleets that operate high annual mileages (MPY).

On March 21, the SEC issued a proposed rule designed to enhance and standardize climate-related disclosures divulged by public companies. Under the proposal, a registrant is required to adhere to greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions disclosures within qualitative governance disclosures within their annual reports (e.g., Form 10-K). Comments on the proposed rule are due 30 days after its publication in the Federal Register or May 20, 2022.

Fleet Advantage developed technologies analyzing billions of miles of data from more than 50,000 vehicles in its network and providing accurate, ongoing emissions audits combined with its Fleet Modernization and Finance Program.

CEO John Flynn founded Fleet Advantage in 2008 with the goal of developing solutions to significantly reduce emissions using a sustainable fleet modernization program. The company has introduced emissions scorecards, early truck EXchangeIT program and financial flexibility to acquire use of clean-diesel engines more frequently as the emission technology advances. This program has helped fleets meet GHG-1and -2 Federal mandates to reduce CO2, while saving millions of dollars year-over-year with improved MPG and reduced fuel consumption.

“We have been preparing our corporate clients for this event since our inception and are proud of the measures we put in place to reduce emissions along with supporting certification,” states Flynn. “We were committed to a philosophy of making change within the industry when we opened our business in 2008, and today we continue to innovate strategies to maintain our commitment.”