Maryland Opens Funding Round for Clean Transportation

The Maryland Energy Administration has announced the second round of annual funding for the Medium-Duty and Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicle Grant Program, offering up to $10 million in funding to Maryland fleet companies, organizations and communities to further accelerate the adoption of cleaner transportation solutions in the state.

Last year, the program invested $8.6 million in new commercial and industrial vehicles statewide. When fully deployed, the combined impact of these grants will be to cut tailpipe emissions equivalent to more than 500 tanker trucks full of gasoline.

Fiscal Year 2025 Program Highlights:

Grants cover up to 75% of the incremental cost of eligible vehicles and equipment. Eligible Uses: Funding can be used for the purchase of qualified, newly manufactured medium-duty or heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles and qualified zero-emission heavy equipment for commercial or industrial use. This includes electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles.

Successful Fiscal Year 2024 Projects: