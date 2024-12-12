DHL, Volvo Initiate Autonomous Trucking in the U.S.

Volvo Autonomous Solutions (VAS) and DHL Supply Chain have launched autonomous trucking operations in the United States, enabled by the purpose-built, production-ready Volvo VNL Autonomous, which is powered by the Aurora Driver.

The start of operations marks a critical phase in validating the full ecosystem required for autonomous transport at scale. At this stage, a safety driver will be present to monitor performance and ensure seamless integration into existing logistic networks.

Freight will initially be hauled on two lanes, Dallas to Houston and Fort Worth to El Paso.

“Early adopters play a pivotal role in accelerating the deployment and acceptance of autonomous technology, enabling us to validate both safety and operational performance,” says VAS’s Sasko Cuklev. “Our collaboration with DHL Supply Chain exemplifies the potential of autonomy as a complementary mode of transport that increases freight capacity and optimizes supply chain efficiencies.”

The Volvo VNL Autonomous is designed from the ground up with built-in redundancy for critical systems. In autonomous trucks, redundancy replaces the backup provided by a human driver with systems that can automatically take control in the rare case of primary systems encountering an issue, ensuring safe operations.

This safety approach is further strengthened by Volvo’s close partnership with Aurora, whose technology enables the Volvo VNL Autonomous to safely navigate. The Aurora Driver is equipped with sensors – including high-resolution cameras, imaging radar and proprietary long-range lidar – that allow for safe autonomous operations at highway speeds.