Longmont Waste Services Unveils RNG-Powered Fleet, New Facility

As part of a project prioritized in Longmont’s 2018 greenhouse gas inventory, the Colorado city has become the first city along the Front Range to implement a renewable vehicle fuel project.

Through the project, biogas produced at the city’s wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) is transformed into renewable natural gas (RNG) that powers a fleet of collection trucks.

With 11 RNG-powered trucks currently on the road, the city is offsetting over 100,000 gallons of diesel fuel annually. Longmont plans to convert the rest of the collection fleet as the 10 remaining diesel trucks come up for replacement. The new fleet will significantly reduce nitric oxide and nitrogen dioxide tailpipe emissions – leading contributors in ground-level ozone.

The fueling process is simpler for collection truck drivers, as well. Drivers simply connect their trucks to one of 16 fueling posts at the end of their shift to begin the overnight fueling process. In the morning, the trucks are fully fueled and ready to go.

The city contracted with Carollo Engineers, a national design firm, to design and construct the biogas treatment system. CGRS, a Fort Collins-based environmental services and construction company, served as project manager and construction contractor for the entire project, in addition to designing the new fueling station.

The trucks are housed in a new, 22,680-square-foot Waste Services building, which is located on Martin Street near the WWTP. The two facilities work together to make sustainable fuel from gas produced in the treatment of Longmont’s sewage.

Photo: Longmont’s WWTP