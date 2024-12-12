Clean Energy Building Hydrogen Fueling for California Transit Agency

Clean Energy has been awarded a contract to design and construct a new hydrogen fueling station for Riverside Transit Agency (RTA) in California.

The contract was won following a competitive solicitation and also includes the supply of hydrogen and maintenance services for the private access, purpose-built station located in Riverside.

RTA plans to initially operate five fuel cell buses when the station opens and will grow its fleet to over 100 hydrogen-powered buses over the next decade.

As a transit agency that serves one of the geographically largest regions in the U.S., RTA has some of the longest passenger routes, making hydrogen a strong choice as an alternative fuel and an alternative to battery-electric buses to power the agency’s high-mileage transit bus routes.

This station announcement follows news that RTA will purchase five 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell electric buses after being awarded a $5.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation, which begins the agency’s plan of transitioning its large bus fleet to zero-emissions vehicles, expected to take place in phases beginning in 2026.

This is the second hydrogen station project Clean Energy has been awarded recently, with the first build successfully completed for Foothill Transit Agency in Pomona, Calif., in June 2023.