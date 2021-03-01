Viatec’s SmartPTO Receives HVIP Eligibility

Viatec says its SmartPTO is now incentive eligible under the California Air Resources Board’s Hybrid and Zero-Emission Truck and Bus Voucher Incentive Project (HVIP).

The incentive project was launched to accelerate the adoption of cleaner, more efficient trucks and buses. Viatec’s SmartPTO allows bucket truck operators seeking an ePTO solution to begin their transition into using electricity as fuel.

“Viatec’s goal is to provide reliable electrification solutions to help fleets reduce emissions, thus assisting them in shifting away from petroleum products while providing workers with safer and healthier job sites,” says Anjali Deodhar, vice president of sales at Viatec. “SmartPTO offers a cost-effective way for fleets to use their existing trucks without the harmful emissions associated with engine idling.”

The SmartPTO system is available with either a 14.4 kWh or a 21.6 kWh battery pack, allowing a work truck operator to use battery-electric power for the vehicle’s work functions for a full workday. The system is quickly installed on any new and most existing chassis.

The SmartPTO system is charged by either a level one 120 V outlet or a standard level two J1772 charger used by most light-duty electric vehicles – an easier infrastructure option for fleets that can use any existing outlet to charge the ePTO without the heavier power loads traditionally associated with work truck electrification.

SmartPTO is deployed across all major bucket truck brands with several major electric utilities in the U.S. and Canada. It is sold and serviced through multiple OEM and reseller partners in North America.

