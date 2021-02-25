Trillium Partners with the City of Dallas to Fuel Sanitation Trucks with CNG

Trillium, a provider of alternative and renewable fueling solutions, has entered a new partnership with the City of Dallas. The city has turned to Trillium to take over the operations and maintenance of two CNG fueling stations owned by the city.

“We are excited to help the City of Dallas provide clean energy fueling for the sanitation department by maintaining their stations,” says JP Fjeld-Hansen, vice president of Trillium. “The city has taken a proactive position for air quality. We’re happy to play a role in that journey.”

The stations, located at 9809 Harry Hines Blvd. and 2800 Carlton Garrett St., are primarily used for fueling of heavy-duty sanitation vehicles. Trillium will be operating and maintaining the 26 slow-fill hoses used for overnight fueling at each station. There’s also a fast-fill dispenser available at the Southeast Service Center for other CNG vehicles. This partnership adds to Trillium’s five existing CNG fueling stations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Trillium says it operates over 200 CNG stations across the country, offering station design and build expertise, 24/7 operations and maintenance, grant writing and commercial assistance.