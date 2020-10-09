Traxen Launches the iQ-Cruise Adaptive Cruise Control System

Traxen, a Detroit-based technology company, has launched its intelligent adaptive cruise control system, iQ-Cruise, for traditional and electric commercial vehicles.

The system will be available to both commercial vehicle aftermarket and OE customers. Through the use of artificial intelligence (AI), advanced algorithms and sensors, iQ-Cruise can reduce fuel consumption by an average of 10% while improving safety, drivability and profit margins.

“With fuel cost being one of the top operating costs for fleets worldwide, delivering a solution like Traxen’s iQ-Cruise that offers a 10% fuel efficiency improvement on average is a truly remarkable feat for the industry,” says Ali Maleki, founder and CEO of Traxen. “We’re incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish through our comprehensive process and the robust testing of our novel solution. Both aftermarket and OE customers, including those with electric vehicles (EVs), will immediately realize transformational benefits upon adoption of our sophisticated technology.”

As the world inches toward autonomous vehicles, Traxen recognized that it will not happen in a single step, choosing to tackle autonomous driving in phases beginning with speed control. Through proprietary hardware and software, iQ-Cruise monitors road conditions such as changes in elevation, curvature, traffic patterns and weather miles beyond the driver’s visual field.

Additionally, driver’s hours of service and time of arrival needs are taken into account. Since its technology intuitively and efficiently controls the speed of the vehicle based on various factors, the driver is primarily responsible for steering, helping to reduce driver error, fatigue and turnover. Drivers remain engaged in steering and informed through non-intrusive alerts via Traxen’s modern driver-friendly interface.

Traxen continues to retrain and enhance its AI-based iQ-Cruise performance. Today, with the latest release of its software, iQ-Cruise is recording 10% fuel efficiency improvement on customer routes. The company predicts that by 2023, based on systemic learnings from 700 million miles of data obtained from customer drives, Traxen will top 15% in fuel efficiency gains.

