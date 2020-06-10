The CHBC Names New Executive Director

The California Hydrogen Business Council (CHBC) has named Bill Zobel as the executive director of the organization. Zobel joins CHBC after over 10 years at Trillium, where he served as vice president of business development and marketing and helped transition the company into a U.S. supplier of alternative transportation fuel.

“We are pleased to welcome Bill as the executive director of CHBC,” says Lauren Skiver, board chair at CHBC. “We know that his expertise in the alternative fuels industry will provide support to CHBC’s mission and vision to advance the commercialization of hydrogen in the transportation and energy sectors as an important decarbonization pathway and reinforce California’s position as the most advanced renewable energy state in the nation.”

Zobel has spent the last 15 years of his career developing alternative fuel programs for private companies and utilities in the U.S. and California in both business development and regulatory affairs roles.

During his time at Trillium, Zobel helped to diversify the company’s alternative fuel portfolio to include hydrogen refueling in order to meet changing market conditions, customer needs and company goals. He also worked to secure two premier hydrogen projects in the transit sector with the Orange County Transportation Authority and Champagne-Urbana Mass Transit District.

“I am thrilled to join CHBC as executive director,” says Zobel. “I am encouraged by the direction CHBC is taking to advance the commercialization of hydrogen and hope to apply my unique experience in my new role with this dynamic and progressive organization.”

To access a complete listing of the CHBC’s board of directors, click here.

Photo: Bill Zobel