New Flyer Again Chooses Hexagon Purus to Supply Hydrogen Cylinders

Hexagon Purus, a manufacturer of zero-emission mobility and infrastructure solutions, has been selected by New Flyer to supply hydrogen cylinders for the fifth consecutive year. New Flyer, a subsidiary of NFI Group Inc., is helping to enable zero-emission transportation in North America, deploying hydrogen buses and infrastructure in cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Hexagon Purus will continue to provide its Type 4 hydrogen storage cylinders for New Flyer’s zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-electric transit bus, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC, enabling a driving range of more than 370 miles/600 kilometers on a single refueling. The total value of this contract is estimated to be approximately $6.3 million.

Production of the Type 4 hydrogen storage cylinders will take place at Hexagon Purus’ facility in Westminster, Maryland. Since 2020, the company has delivered hydrogen cylinders for more than 200 New Flyer hydrogen fuel cell electric transit buses.

“New Flyer’s next-generation zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric transit bus, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC, is North America’s most advanced hydrogen bus and is built on decades of experience and innovation,” says Brad Barnes, Strategic Sourcing vice president, NFI. “We are thrilled to continue our longstanding partnership with Hexagon Purus and look forward to supporting our customers by putting more high-performing hydrogen fuel cell electric transit buses on the road in North America during 2025.”

“We have built a strong relationship with New Flyer over several years, and we are very happy to continue supporting them in 2025,” adds Michael Kleschinski, executive vice president of Mobility & Infrastructure at Hexagon Purus. “There is an increasing demand for zero-emission solutions in public transportation, and New Flyer’s hydrogen fuel cell electric transit bus offering plays a vital role in decarbonizing public transportation.”

The cylinders will be delivered throughout 2025.