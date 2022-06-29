Shawn Yadon Leads Hyzon Motors North American Commercial Division

Hyzon Motors Inc. has named Shawn Yadon president of its commercial division. He will be responsible for commercialization of the North American market while supporting Hyzon’s production and sales of its hydrogen fuel cell vehicles.

Yadon comes to Hyzon from the California Trucking Association (CTA), the largest statewide trucking association in the U.S., where he served as the CEO since 2014. In that role, he has been an industry strategist and ambassador for the trucking industry across the U.S. working directly with state legislators and regulators in California and beyond, the U.S. Congress, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Prior to his role as CEO at CTA, Yadon was the vice president of corporate affairs in the Office of the CEO at Copart Inc. as well as the company’s principal government affairs officer. He also previously led E*TRADE Financial’s State Government Affairs department and was the lead government affairs representative in the Western U.S. for FedEx as part of a 19-year career that also included leadership positions in ground and air ramp operations.

“I look forward to leading Hyzon Motors’ commercial activities and advocating at all levels alongside the trucking industry for the governmental support, commitment and investments necessary for Hyzon to optimize the deployment and delivery of cutting edge zero emission commercial vehicles in addition to essential hydrogen infrastructure requirements,” says Yadon.

“As the momentum in North America continues to accelerate for zero emission commercial vehicles, we are excited to deepen our talent pool with the addition of Shawn,” states Craig Knight, Hyzon’s CEO. “His extensive experience and relationships in the commercial trucking industry coupled with his advocacy and breadth of knowledge in government affairs positions Hyzon well to bring zero emission vehicles to fleet operators today.”