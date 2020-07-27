ReCarbon, HYZON Collaborate to Commercialize Green Hydrogen

ReCarbon Inc., the developer of the plasma carbon conversion unit (PCCU), a greenhouse gas utilization technology, has executed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HYZON Motors Inc., a hydrogen fuel cell mobility company, laying the foundation for green hydrogen mobility projects globally.

“Offering green hydrogen mobility as a service is the cornerstone mission of our company,” says George Gu, CEO HYZON Motors.

“Our collaboration with ReCarbon creates an opportunity to provide this to fleet owners: to make the switch from diesel to hydrogen economically, while drastically reducing their carbon footprint from fuel to emissions,” he adds.

This MOU is one of ReCarbon’s several developments in 2020, in addition to the following highlights:

Commissioning of a commercial plant in Tennessee with its exclusive domestic landfill gas to renewable hydrogen distributor, H2Renewables LLC

Fast developing projects in Australia, Canada and Korea

Ongoing discussions with global companies to spearhead hydrogen mobility

Contributing to the proliferation of renewable hydrogen facilities from waste sources

HYZON Motors recently unveiled their U.S. headquarters and production facility at the former General Motors fuel cell facility near Rochester, N.Y. In addition to the U.S., HYZON is currently working to deploy trucks and buses in Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Photo: A rendering of ReCarbon’s PCCU