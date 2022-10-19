Plug Power Supplies FreezPak Logistics with Hydrogen Fuel Cells for 400 Trucks

Plug Power Inc., a provider of turnkey hydrogen solutions, has signed an agreement with FreezPak Logistics, a third-party food logistics company, to provide fuel cells and hydrogen storage and fueling infrastructure to nine additional sites and nearly 400 lift trucks.

The multi-site agreement includes providing hydrogen infrastructure and fuel cells for lift trucks at four existing FreezPak Logistics sites, along with five additional sites scheduled for 2023. In total, Plug will support 11 customer sites across the U.S, including the three sites already in operation.

“FreezPak Logistics has been a longstanding believer in Plug’s innovative technology and hydrogen fuel cells,” says Andy Marsh, Plug’s CEO. “We are thrilled to expand our partnership, which further improves the American supply chain and decreases carbon emissions.”

“FreezPak continually strives for ways to be more efficient, sustainable and increase productivity,” comments Dave Saoud, FreezPak Logistics’s co-founder/CEO. “Given our long-term relationship with Plug, it makes sense to work together toward a common vision – progression and reducing carbon emissions.” “We are committed to clean energy and solutions that boost our operations,” adds Michael Saoud, FreezPak Logistics’ co-founder/CEO. “Improving uptime and continuing our path with innovation, we are excited to grow our partnership with Plug.”