Loop Energy and NGVI Sign Hydrogen Fuel Cell System Deal for South Korean Buses

Loop Energy, a developer and manufacturer of hydrogen fuel cell-based solutions, has ordered eFlow-powered hydrogen fuel cell systems under a commercial agreement with NGVI, a South Korean-based manufacturer of turnkey CNG and hydrogen fuel systems for transit and coach bus applications.

Loop Energy will supply NGVI with the latest generation of its hydrogen fuel cell system offering featuring a fully integrated package of fuel cell module, cooling system and DCDC power conditioning equipment. Seoul Bus company and TCHA Partners have a share of ownership in NGVI.

The first hydrogen fuel cell system supplied under the agreement is earmarked for construction of the first testing and homologation vehicles under the agreement signed between NGVI and Ulsan Metropolitan City for supply of hydrogen electric transit buses. Under the first phase of the multi-year agreement, Ulsan is anticipated to invest approximately $2 million (USD) by 2024 in testing and certification of hydrogen bus technologies, supplied by a consortium of partners including NGVI.

After development and demonstration, the buses are expected to expand to fleet used in the capital area where Seoul Bus Company and TCHA Partners own over 1,200 buses. The city says demand will rise as approximately 10 percent of Seoul buses are replaced or decommissioned annually. The number of buses owned by them is expected to be more than 2,000 by 2023, and the demand in the metropolitan area is expected to be more than 200 per year.