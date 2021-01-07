Kansas Coalitions Issue RFP Seeking Alternative Fuel Deployments

The Kansas City Regional and Central Kansas Clean Cities Coalitions, programs of Metropolitan Energy Center (MEC), have issued a request for proposals (RFP) for alternative fuel deployments in Kansas and Missouri.

This RFP is intended to support the deployment of new alternative fueling vehicles and/or stations for fleet-based deployments; and/or to build additional capacity into existing fleet alternative fueling infrastructure. The coalitions’ goals are to increase the use and acceptance of alternatives to gasoline and diesel, to leverage business and community relationships to make such investment possible, and to provide shared fueling arrangements as applicable to a specific fueling site or sites.

MEC has allocated a maximum of $160,000 in federal funding to support a minimum total project cost of $355,500. MEC anticipates making one or two awards.

The deadline for submitting proposals to MEC is Feb. 19, at 2:00 p.m. CST. They must be submitted by e-mail – no hard copy will be accepted. The length of proposals is limited to 10 pages. Maps, tables and charts will not count towards the limit. It is expected that the selection of the winning applicants(s) will be early-March.

Parties interested in responding to MEC’s RFP can find submittal instructions and required documents, here.