Fontaine Hires New President to Lead Electrification

Fontaine Modification says it has established a new Light-Duty and eVehicle Solutions Division focused on electrification and light-truck modifications. Pat Griffin returns to Fontaine to serve as division president.

As one of North America’s most comprehensive providers of post-production truck services, Fontaine Modification has been active for several years in engineering electric powertrain packaging and integration plans across multiple OEM platforms. Demand for these services, and requests for support on light-duty vehicles, drove the decision to create the new Light-Duty and eVehicle Solutions Division.

“The biggest challenge facing many of the innovators in the electrification and advanced technology space is how to commercialize their products,” says Paul Kokalis, president of Fontaine Modification. “We’re one of the few companies in the industry that has the manufacturing and engineering expertise, capabilities and experience necessary to scale production from a single prototype to hundreds of vehicles within eyesight of the original manufacturing plant.”

Fontaine has nine modification centers across the country. The Light-Duty and eVehicle Solutions Division will be based at the company’s headquarters in Charlotte, N.C. It will offer a range of services for light-duty vehicles from inspections all the way through body installations. Most light-duty modifications will be handled in three Fontaine facilities in West Virginia and Ohio.

Griffin, president of the new division, has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation industry, including serving as vice president of sales for Fontaine Modification Vocational Services before being named president of Fontaine’s sister company Marmon-Herrington in 2015. Previously he held executive leadership positions in engineering, quality and Lean Six Sigma with Wabash National Corp. and Hayes Lemmerz Int.

Reporting to Griffin as director of operations is Nate Eichinger. Prior to this promotion, Eichinger served as managing director for Fontaine’s Vocational Heavy-Duty Business. He has been with the company since 2011.

“Being intimately involved in the changing landscape of truck electrification is a great, new challenge,” says Griffin. “However, leading this group of talented and experienced professionals is making this new venture a smooth transition for me.”

