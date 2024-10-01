Washington University Orders 10 GreenPower EV Star Passenger Vans

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. has received an order for 10 EV Star Passenger Vans to be delivered to Washington University in St. Louis for on-campus student transportation.

“We are excited to receive this second order from Washington University,” says Claus Tritt, GreenPower’s vice president of Medium-Duty and Commercial Sales. “The university has been providing student transportation on campus for more than two years now with five EV Star Passenger Vans. This second group of 10 all-electric, purpose-built, zero-emission GreenPower vehicles will allow the college to provide additional safe, sustainable and healthy transportation for its students.”

The multi-purpose, zero-emission EV Star Passenger Van has a range of up to 150 miles and dual charging capabilities as a standard feature. It is purpose-built on the EV Star Cab & Chassis platform to be an all-electric vehicle, and it comes with an electric bus door for easy accessibility. As the single manufacturing entity, GreenPower can provide ease of warranty claims, service and overall customer experience.

The EV Star Passenger Vans as ordered by Washington University will be equipped with rear BraunAbility ADA lifts and Q’STRAINT wheelchair securement positions. The vehicles also include an optional bike rack on the front of each van to provide further mobility options for students.