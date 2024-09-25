St. Andrews Adds Four Electric Vans for Off-Course Operations

St. Andrews Links Trust has expanded its existing fleet of electric vehicles with the addition of four fully electric vans that will operate across the historic golf course in Scotland.

This marks the trust’s first investment in EVs designed for off-course operations, further expanding its well-established fleet of on-course electric vehicles, which includes Toro greenkeeping mowers and Club Car golf buggies.

The brand-new fleet consists of two Renault Kangoo L1 E-Tech vans, each with a range of up to 186 miles; a mid-size Renault Trafic E-Tech van with a range of up to 186 miles; and a larger Renault E-Tech Master van with a range of up to 124 miles.

These vehicles have been delivered for use across the business and will provide an environmentally friendly method of transporting retail stock, IT equipment, and food and beverage products, fulfilling daily customer requests. The addition will take the total number of EVs to almost 100 across St. Andrews Links.

“We are delighted to have added to our existing fleet of electric vehicles at St. Andrews Links Trust,” says Andrew Thomson, director of operations at St. Andrews Links Trust. “This purchase marks another step in the continued electrification of our vehicle fleet and supports our ongoing sustainability efforts.

“We have made great strides in transitioning our on-course vehicles to electric alternatives, with almost 100 electric vehicles now operating on site, and it is brilliant to see this extended to our off-course operations for the first time,” adds Thomson. “This investment underlines our commitment to sustainable business practices, and we hope to inspire others within the golfing industry to follow on a similar path.”

Electric vans offer zero-exhaust emissions during operation, contributing to a reduction in a business’s overall carbon footprint. St. Andrews Links Trust’s recent investment reaffirms its dedication to sustainable practices while maintaining facilities for locals and visitors.

The trust aims to replace the property’s entire off-course vehicle fleet with electric alternatives. The purchase of a further nine electric Kangoo vans and one further electric Trafic van is planned for early 2025.

