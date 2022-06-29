Cummins, Komatsu Advance Hydrogen Fuel Cell Development for Mining Trucks

Cummins Inc. and Komatsu Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding to collaborate on the development of zero-emissions haulage equipment. They will initially focus on zero-emissions power technologies including hydrogen fuel cell solutions for large mining haul truck applications.

“Komatsu’s deep expertise in mining and equipment design and integration paired with our advanced power technologies including hydrogen fuel cells will accelerate decarbonization of mining equipment,” says Amy Davis, vice president and president of new power at Cummins. “The mining industry has great potential to lead in adopting renewable solutions.”

In August 2021, Komatsu announced its power agnostic truck concept for a haulage vehicle that can run on a variety of power sources, including diesel electric, trolley, battery power and hydrogen fuel cells. Working with Cummins is complementary to Komatsu’s development of the power agnostic truck.

“Cummins has been a long-term partner of Komatsu and has been investing in the key technologies required to support the energy transition in mining,” states Masayuki Moriyama, president of Komatsu’s Mining Business Division. “These are critical technologies for helping mining customers reduce carbon emissions and accelerate carbon neutrality. Building on our partnership with Cummins, we are working to accelerate sustainable solutions for our customers.”

Komatsu has worked to reduce greenhouse gas emissions for customers through product development in areas including electric diesel dump trucks, hybrid excavators, electric power excavators, regenerative energy storage capabilities and fuel saver programs.

Komatsu also announced in 2021 the creation of its Greenhouse Gas alliance with customers to actively collaborate on product planning, development, testing and deployment of the next generation of zero-emission mining equipment and infrastructure. The alliance’s initial target is advancing Komatsu’s power-agnostic truck concept, with a goal of commercial offering in 2030.