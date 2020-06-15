CARB to Provide Grants Addressing Clean Transportation Needs

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) will provide up to $22 million in grants to address transportation needs in disadvantaged and low-income communities with clean transportation options under a new $22 million pilot project.

The funding, available through the Sustainable Transportation Equity Project (STEP), will support the planning and implementation of clean transportation projects. Lead applicants may include community-based organizations, federally recognized tribes and local governments. Grant proposals must include partnerships between a lead applicant, co-applicants (e.g. public, private or nonprofit organizations) and community partners. Proposals are due Aug. 31.

“The goal of this new project is for communities to make decisions about their own transportation needs and help residents get where they need to go – be it the doctor’s office, the grocery store or daycare – without using a personal vehicle,” says Richard Corey, executive officer at CARB.

The grants are structured to support the unique needs of a community with the overarching goal to increase transportation equity in California’s disadvantaged and low-income communities. To accomplish this, STEP offers two grant types:

Up to $2 million for multiple Planning and Capacity Building Grants to help disadvantaged and low-income communities identify residents’ transportation needs and prepare them to implement clean transportation projects like:

Community transportation needs assessments

Feasibility studies

Community engagement activities or events

Combined mobility and land use plans

Up to $20 million for one to three Implementation Grants to fund combinations of clean transportation and supporting projects that will help residents in disadvantaged communities get where they need to go without a personal vehicle including:

New bus-rapid transit or vanpool service

Bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure

Land use and mobility plan

Parking pricing program

The final funding amount will be determined through a public work group meeting during the solicitation period and the resulting determination will be posted at Low Carbon Transportation Investments Meetings & Workshops.

Photo: CARB’s landing page