New York State Approves $100K Incentive for Bollinger B4 Electric Truck

Bollinger Motors, a subsidiary of electric vehicle manufacturer Mullen Automotive Inc., is now eligible for New York state’s New York Truck Voucher Incentive Program (NYTVIP), an incentive for commercial EVs from the New York State Energy and Research Development Authority (NYSERDA) providing up to a $100,000 cash voucher incentive on the all-electric B4 truck.

New York is the fourth state in the Northeast providing incentives for which Bollinger Motors qualifies. The other three states are:

Massachusetts — Voucher up to $30,000 from Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV)

— Voucher up to $30,000 from Massachusetts Offers Rebates for Electric Vehicles (MOR-EV) New Jersey — Voucher up to $90,000 from New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) through the New Jersey Education Development Authority (NJEDA)

— Voucher up to $90,000 from New Jersey Zero Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP) through the New Jersey Education Development Authority (NJEDA) Pennsylvania — Up to a $20,000 grant from Alternative Fuels Incentive Grant Program (AFIG) through the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection

The 2025 Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is a new electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s chassis design protects the 158-kWh battery pack and components to offer greater capability and safety to the commercial market.

“We applaud the states in the Northeast that are working hard to create more sustainable transportation options,” says Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer for Bollinger Motors. “The commercial fleet market is primed for electrification, and the incentives available in the Northeast will accelerate the adoption of this important technology.”

Besides state incentives, the Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab has qualified for federal clean vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) of $40,000 per vehicle. The state incentives coupled with the IRA can offer Bollinger Motors customers in the Northeast between $70,000 and $140,000 in incentives.

“The financial incentives combined with the versatility of the Class 4 B4 to perform a variety of duty cycles creates incredible value for our customers,” adds Connelly. “The B4 is a world-class, highly engineered vehicle that is capable and durable. It is well-suited for urban driving. It will be an important part of many commercial fleets moving forward.”