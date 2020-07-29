British Columbia Adds 25 CNG Buses to its Transit Fleet

Passengers can expect to see 25 new medium-duty compressed natural gas (CNG) buses operating in Victoria in the coming weeks, providing a quieter, greener transit experience for people across the region.

Each 30-foot, medium-duty Grande West Vicinity bus can carry up to 24 seated passengers and 20 standing passengers. Each new bus is also equipped with a bike rack that accommodates three-inch tires, a white LED destination sign and a full driver door designed to protect the health and safety of drivers and passengers.

These 25 new medium-duty buses are the latest in the addition of 99 CNG buses planned for service in CNG compatible transit systems this year. The first heavy-duty CNG buses were activated in Victoria in late February. CNG buses are part of BC Transit’s Low Carbon Fleet Program to support provincial targets for greenhouse gas emissions and align with the provincial CleanBC plan.

The benefits of CNG technology are both environmental and economic, with reductions in tailpipe emissions and operational costs. FortisBC supplies natural gas for BC Transit’s CNG fleets, while the CNG fueling station, located at the Langford operations and maintenance facility, is maintained by Clean Energy.

The cost of each medium-duty CNG bus is approximately $455,000. All are funded through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), with the government of Canada and British Columbia each contributing 40% of the cost. The Victoria Regional Transit Commission is funding the remaining 20% for the CNG buses.

“I am proud to welcome the first of our CNG medium-duty buses – a key step in our low carbon fleet program. As we transition to a zero-emission fleet by 2040, these buses are greener and will reduce the overall environmental impact, while ensuring we have the right size fleet in each community to match capacity to demand,” says Erinn Pinkerton, president and CEO of BC Transit.

For more information on BC Transit’s transition to CNG buses, click here.

Photo: Grande West Vicinity’s 30-foot, medium-duty CNG bus