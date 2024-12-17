Isuzu Electric Truck Now on the Road in Southern California

Isuzu Commercial Truck of America Inc. says its first NRR-EV has been put into service by Red Bull North America, delivering beverage products throughout Southern California.

The NRR-EV has a 100 kWh powertrain with an estimated range of about 100 miles under full payload. The range can vary based on driving style, use of the cab’s comfort features, and use of the adjustable regenerative braking system. This braking system recharges the battery with energy captured when the vehicle is coasting or slowing down.

With a lightweight, all-aluminum six-bay beverage body, the vehicle’s design maintains its cargo capacity. The NRR-EV’s 19,500-lbs. GVWR (Class 5) provides a payload of around 9,000 lbs. with this body.

“Watching the NRR-EV evolve from a concept to a viable operating product is a big deal,” says Shaun Skinner, Isuzu’s president. “Our teams and our clients have put so much time and effort into making this happen, and it speaks to our teamwork and dedication to more sustainable transportation solutions.”