Bollinger Adds Broadway Ford Truck Center as EV Dealer

Mullen Automotive Inc. says its Bollinger Motors subsidiary has named St. Louis-based Broadway Ford Truck Center as an official Bollinger Motors dealer, strengthening its Midwest presence.

“Our partnership with Broadway Ford Truck Center in St. Louis marks a significant step forward in meeting the growing demand for electric vehicles among fleet managers,” said Jim Connelly, chief revenue officer at Bollinger Motors. “This partnership expands our footprint in a key market and ensures that commercial fleet operators have access to innovative EV solutions. Together, we’re helping businesses transition to sustainable transportation while addressing their operational needs with efficiency and reliability.”

The Bollinger B4 Chassis Cab is an all-new, all-electric Class 4 commercial truck designed from the ground up with extensive fleet and upfitter input. Bollinger’s unique chassis design protects the 158-kilowatt-hour battery pack and components to offer unparalleled capability and safety in the commercial market. The company began delivering Bollinger B4 vehicles to customers in October.

“We are excited to partner with Bollinger Motors to bring their innovative electric trucks to the St. Louis market,” said Dennis Phillips, president and general manager at Broadway Ford Truck Center. “At Broadway Ford Truck Center, we take pride in offering our customers advanced solutions that meet the demands of today’s commercial vehicle industry while paving the way for a more sustainable tomorrow. Bollinger Motors’ commitment to quality and electrification perfectly complements our dedication to delivering exceptional products and service. This partnership represents a shared vision for growth, innovation, and driving progress in the transportation sector.”