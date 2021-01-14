Agility Natural Gas Fuel System Receives CARB, EPA Certification

Agility Fuel Solutions, a global provider of clean fuel solutions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, has received 2021 California Air Resources Board (CARB) and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) certification for its natural gas fuel system when installed on the General Motors 6.0 L V8 engine.

“These 2021 CARB and EPA certifications demonstrate our continued commitment to driving product development and staying at the forefront in the medium-duty vehicle segment,” says Seung Baik, president of Agility Fuel Solutions. “With the Agility 6.0 L engine fuel system, customers have an attractive option to control fuel costs and meet fleet sustainability goals through the expansion of clean fuel vehicles in their fleet.”

This new product from Agility enables vehicles such as the Freightliner Custom Chassis MT45 and MT55 walk-in vans, which are built to handle payloads of up to 23,000 lbs., to be upfitted with Agility’s proprietary natural gas controls and fuel system to conform with the proposed 2024-2027 new CARB NOX emission regulations, as well as EPA’s standards issued under the Clean Air Act.

Agility designed the 6.0 L engine fuel system to simplify vehicle integration and significantly lower the upfront cost. Agility says that when combined with the company’s on-board compressed natural gas (CNG) storage system, fleets are able to take advantage of low total cost of ownership (TCO) through fuel cost savings and reduced maintenance. When coupled with renewable natural gas (RNG), fleets can achieve steep emissions reductions of up to 70% or more compared to conventional diesel. RNG is a pipeline-quality gas fully interchangeable with CNG and is one of the cleanest burning fuels available today.

Photo: A Morgan Olson walk-in van