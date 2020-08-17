ACT Virtual Unveils New Learning, Networking Opportunities

Organizers of ACT Virtual, a four-month online event series covering innovations in advanced vehicle technology and clean fueling infrastructure for fleet operators, have unveiled new learning and networking opportunities.

In addition to virtual event sessions, such as keynotes executive panels and breakout sessions, ACT Virtual offers new learning and networking formats for attendees, speakers and sponsors to interact through product demonstrations, press conferences, roundtable discussions and more. ACT Virtual is providing a solution for fleet managers and other industry stakeholders who are looking to have access to real-time information that can help inform future investment decisions.

“While the global economy is experiencing a slowdown, the transportation and logistics industry is both busier than ever and under renewed pressure to continue to reduce emissions,” says Erik Neandross, CEO of Gladstein, Neandross & Associates, the clean transportation and energy consulting firm producing the online event series.

“Stakeholders across the industry are looking for new ways to stay connected and informed about the latest developments that can impact a fleet’s bottom line. In the absence of traditional tradeshows and in-person meetings, ACT Virtual brings product demonstrations, press conferences and networking opportunities directly to attendees, wherever they are,” he adds.

ACT Virtual attendees will be able to connect with advanced technology and clean fuel suppliers by visiting digital booths to source the latest products and services for future fleet investments throughout the four-month event. Between August 18 and August 25, attendees will have the opportunity to participate in a series of exclusive technology demonstrations and press conferences, followed by live question and answer opportunities with representatives from organizations including Agility Fuel Solutions, Tritium, Lion Electric Co., U.S. Gain, BYD, Black & Veatch, Bosch, Meritor and Bauer Compressors. Dozens of additional technology demonstrations and press conferences are planned to take place between September and November.

The event is also supported by the California Energy Commission (CEC), California Fuel Cell Partnership, the California Hydrogen Business Council, the Electrification Coalition, North American Council for Freight Efficiency (NACFE), NGVAmerica and the Municipal Equipment Maintenance Association (MEMA).

ACT Virtual starts on August 18, at 10 a.m. PST, followed by 19 days of programming through November 19. For more information and to register, click here.