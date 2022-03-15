$1.9 Million Awarded to Fleet Operators Through Maryland’s CFIP Grants

The Maryland Energy Administration (MEA) is giving eight awards totaling $1.9 million in funding under the first round of the Fiscal Year 2022 (FY22) Clean Fuels Incentive Program (CFIP). Collectively, these awards have the potential to leverage over $10 million in fleet investment.

The award recipients represent both large and small fleet operators that deploy a variety of alternative fuels, including electric, propane and natural gas, and operate in multiple vehicle segments across the state.

Notable CFIP FY22 award recipients include UPS with $500,000 to purchase and deploy 50 compressed natural gas (CNG) Class 6 step-vans that will operate on last-mile delivery routes within an approximately 100-mile radius of a depot location in Laurel.

Highland Electric Fleets has been awarded $320,000 to purchase and deploy four electric school buses on behalf of Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS), the first phase of what is expected to be a 3-year pilot deployment by BCPS.

In addition, Swann Transportation is receiving $80,000 to purchase and deploy 1 electric school bus in White Plains.

“Fostering energy independence through clean transportation fuels such as electricity, natural gas and propane is essential to our national security and response to climate change,” says MEA Director Dr. Mary Beth Tung. “Clean fuels provide a broad range of benefits, including enhancing environmental justice, as many of these fleets serve areas of the state that may be disproportionately impacted by emissions.”

The CFIP supports Governor Hogan’s commitment to address climate change through the deployment of alternative fuel and zero emission vehicles, including in the fleet sector.

A complete list of awards can be found here.

MEA has reopened the CFIP program for a second funding round with up to $2 million in funds available. Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. (ET) on April 20, 2022. Award decisions are expected in May 2022, with grant agreements executed by early June. This second funding round is intended to target larger fleet applicants with potential vehicle deployments in advanced planning stages that can move forward quickly.