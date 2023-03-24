Xos Selected as Approved Manufacturer With N.J. Zero-Emission Incentive Program

Xos Inc., an electric truck manufacturer and fleet services provider, says it has been selected as an approved manufacturer with the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program (NJ ZIP).

With NJ ZIP, purchasers of the Xos Stepvan in the state are eligible to receive up to $90,000 per vehicle as a base voucher amount. Xos joins its authorized dealer in the region on the list of approved vendors.

NJ ZIP is a $45 million voucher-style incentive program launched by New Jersey Economic Development Authority for medium- and heavy-duty zero-emission vehicles. The goals of the program are to accelerate the adoption and use of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles within New Jersey and to reduce emissions within the state.

“We’re pleased that both our authorized dealer and the Xos team have been selected to the New Jersey Zero-Emission Incentive Program,” says Jessica Savage, vice president of service and distribution at Xos. “New Jersey is a forward-thinking state that we’re proud to see adopt ambitious goals to achieve a zero-emissions future.”