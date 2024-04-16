Wrightbus Places Orders for 70 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Engines from Ballard

Ballard Power Systems has received multiple purchase orders totaling 70 FCmove-HD hydrogen fuel cell engines from its customer Wrightbus, a United Kingdom-based bus manufacturer deploying hydrogen-powered buses in the UK and Europe. Ballard expects delivery of the fuel cell engines to occur in 2024, and the buses should enter into service in 2025. The hydrogen fuel cell engines will power single- and double-deck buses in the UK and Germany.

“We are pleased to strengthen our relationship with Wrightbus and support their deployment of an increasing volume of hydrogen-powered transit buses across the UK and Europe,” says Oben Uluc, vice president, Sales & Marketing, EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) with Ballard. “We are seeing broader market acceptance of fuel cell buses by European transit operators seeking to decarbonize their operations with a technology approach that enables long-range, fast-refueling, and scalable-refueling infrastructure.”