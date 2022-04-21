Worksport, Hyundai America Produce Solar Tonneau Prototype

Worksport Ltd., an automotive and clean energy corporation, has entered into a formal agreement with Hyundai America Technical Center Inc. (HATCI) to produce prototypes of the Worksport SOLIS, a solar tonneau cover capable of generating up to 650 W, and a modified version of the COR energy storage system, specifically for the bed geometry of the Hyundai Santa Cruz Pickup Truck model.

HATCI, a division of Hyundai Motor Company, has provided 3D Data to Worksport specifically for this project.

“We are very excited to collaborate with Worksport on a solar tonneau cover project, and we look forward to the final result,” says Syed Akbari, project and program manager of vehicle planning and analytics for HATCI.

A tentative timeline was also agreed upon for the project whereby the working SOLIS and COR models for Hyundai’s yet to be announced vehicle would be ready for presentation to Hyundai’s head office by October of 2022.

“Our company is honored to take this step with Hyundai and we are confident that they will be pleased with the working SOLIS and COR systems upon completion,” comments Steven Rossi, Worksport’s CEO. “To come together on a project with such a well-known brand allows for even more innovation and development from our engineering team and enables Worksport to continue to serve as the leader in our industry.”