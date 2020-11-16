Westport Fuel Systems Signs HPDI Development Contract with OEM Partner

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a supplier of advanced fuel delivery components and systems for clean, low-carbon fuels, has signed a follow-on contract for new product development work with its current European-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) partner to apply Westport HPDI 2.0 to an updated base engine platform.

The program will incorporate new features for the resulting HPDI 2.0 fuel system as well as certification to meet Euro VI Step E emission regulations that take effect in 2024. For competitive reasons, product details and the value of the development program have been withheld.

“We see strong growth in the European heavy-duty LNG truck market driven by a number of factors, including increased product availability, an expanding LNG fueling network, purchase incentives and compelling ongoing operating cost savings,” says David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “HPDI 2.0 enables long-haul trucks to fully meet a fleet’s performance demands for payload, performance and durability. This new development program confirms that HPDI offers a viable compliance pathway for OEMs to achieve the 2025 heavy-duty CO2 emission reduction requirements.”

Demanding long-haul operations driving more than 100,000 annual kilometers represent almost 90% of CO2 emissions from the on-road freight sector. With the increasing availability and use of biomethane, the path to achieving net-zero carbon for long-haul trucking is available now.