Westport Fuel Systems Agrees to Supply Contract with MTM, NAFTAL

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has agreed to a new contract with MTM, the fully owned Italian subsidiary of Westport Fuel Systems, and NAFTAL to supply 30,000 liquified petroleum gas (LPG) systems to the Algerian market.

The systems will be delivered in 2020 and 2021 and extend a long and successful partnership between MTM and NAFTAL that has already deployed more than 90,000 LPG systems in the last four years. The growing market demand for LPG conversions in Algeria is supported by government efforts to reduce the import of petrol and diesel and promote LPG as a clean, abundant and widely available national resource.

“This contract is further evidence of the solid partnership between MTM and NAFTAL and the quality and performance of our cost-competitive, clean LPG systems,” says Massimiliano Fissore, executive vice president of transportation at Westport Fuel Systems.

According to NAFTAL, Algeria has a current fleet of approximately 320,000 LPG vehicles supported by a network of 680 filling stations. By 2024, it is projected that the market will grow to 1.3 million LPG vehicles – or 19% market share – with an expanded network of 1,600 filling stations.

Photo: Westport Fuel Systems Inc.’s landing page