Westport Adding Manufacturing Capacity to Support Growth in Hydrogen Business

Westport Fuel Systems Inc., a company focused on low-emissions alternative fuel transportation technologies, says it intends to expand its global manufacturing footprint in China in support of future growth of Westport’s hydrogen componentry business and other alternative fuel system technologies.

Westport is focusing on China for this manufacturing expansion as China leads the world in hydrogen investment and infrastructure development, the company says. The investment agreement provides for the City of Changzhou to build a new hydrogen innovation center and manufacturing facility in the Changzhou Hydrogen Valley.

Under the terms of the investment agreement, Westport and Changzhou will design and construct an ultra-modern manufacturing facility for hydrogen fuel systems, and office space specifically to meet Westport’s advanced manufacturing requirements. The Changzhou site is expected to also include a contemporary innovation center that will provide continued focus on hydrogen solutions in support of Westport’s mission to develop innovative, specialized and market-ready emission-reduction solutions.

The new Westport facility is planned to be in operation in 2024 supporting Westport’s current and growing customer base with key hydrogen components for a variety of applications, including commercial vehicles, buses, high-speed trains and more.

“Westport’s GFI-branded hydrogen fuel system components have had a strong presence in the Chinese marketplace for over 10 years; these components support both fuel cell and internal combustion engine applications that use hydrogen fuel,” says David M. Johnson, CEO of Westport Fuel Systems. “The city of Changzhou is dedicated to becoming the capital of new energy industries, making them an ideal partner for growth and providing the opportunity to establish manufacturing excellence on a regional basis, which in turn supports our global customers accelerating hydrogen as a prevailing low-emission transportation solution.”

“We are excited to be partnering with Westport to develop a state-of-the-art hydrogen innovation center and manufacturing facility,” adds Huan Heng, deputy mayor of Changzhou. “Changzhou Hydrogen Valley is an important hub in advancing hydrogen-fueled vehicles for China and the world at large. We are pleased to partner and support Westport, a global leader in hydrogen and alternative-fuel solutions, in joining our growing community of innovative technology companies, and we look forward to our shared future growth.”