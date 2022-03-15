Volvo’s New I-Torque Powertrain Focuses on Fuel Efficiency and Productivity

Now available as an option with the latest D13 Turbo Compound engine, Volvo Trucks North America’s new Volvo I-Torque is a unique powertrain solution enabling the truck to operate optimally with up to a 31% increase in fuel efficient speed range, achieving up to an 8.5 miles per gallon at 85 mph. I-Torque comprises the D13 Turbo Compound (TC) engine, the I-Shift with overdrive features, adaptive gear shift strategy, a new map-based version of the predictive cruise control Volvo I-See and rear axle ratios as low as 2.15.

The overall functionality of the I-Torque configuration is that it uses Volvo Trucks’ 13-speed I-Shift feature with crawler gear and combines the fuel efficiency advantages of direct drive with the performance and flexibility of overdrive. By incorporating I-See, low rear axle ratios and load sensing software – at highway speeds, the truck’s system will select either direct drive or overdrive to maximize fuel efficiency without forfeiting performance or productivity.

I-Shift together with the new version of the I-See technology, which employs real-time map-based data and GPS positioning, manages speed and gear-shifting in the most fuel-efficient way on any route or terrain and generates up to an additional 1% in fuel savings. Further enhancing the VNL driving experience, its lower engine RPMs during operation creates a more pleasurable driving experience with a quieter cab environment and reduced engine vibration.

“In today’s demanding and quickly changing transportation business environment that requires a high degree of flexibility and adaptable truck performance on various terrains and routes, I-Torque is the solution for our customers who need to stay competitive with a truck where fuel economy and optimized performance is taken to the next level without any compromises,” says Johan Agebrand, director of product marketing at Volvo Trucks North America.

“The current business environment is a perfect example, where diesel prices are pacing well beyond $4 per gallon and the pressure on transportation is high,” adds Agebrand. “We are proud to help boost customer productivity and savings with this industry-first technology, and further Volvo Trucks’ mission to bring a solution that’s driven by our sustainability goals, further decreasing our trucks’ CO2 emissions.”