Virginia Votes to Establish LEV, ZEV Clean Car Standards Programs

The Virginia senate has voted to establish advanced clean car standards.

The bill, HB 1965, creates a low-emission vehicle (LEV) and zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) program. The LEV rule will strengthen regulations on tailpipe emissions for newly sold vehicles in an effort to reduce air pollution. The ZEV program works to ensure more electric vehicles (EVs) are manufactured and sold in Virginia.

“By protecting public health and combating global warming, this clean car rule is a victory for not only every Virginian but every American,” says Simon Horowitz, global warming solutions associate with Environment America. “Transportation is the largest source of global warming pollution in Virginia, accounting for 48% of carbon emissions. Cars, pick-up trucks and SUVs are dirtying our air and harming our planet. While we need accessible public transit, safer sidewalks and more bike lanes, we understand the reality is many Virginians rely on cars. This bill means that the cars we drive will be cleaner and safer.”

Gov. Ralph Northam is expected to sign the bill into law. Once he does, Virginia will join 12 other states and Washington, D.C., in adopting LEV and ZEV rules. Currently, Minnesota, New Mexico and Nevada are also considering implementing clean car programs.

Photo: Gov. Ralph Northam