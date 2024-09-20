Transportation Sector Leads California’s Decline in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has released a report for greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 that shows a drop across most sectors that is the equivalent of removing more than 2.2 million gasoline-powered cars off California’s roads for one year.
Transportation recorded the biggest drop, due largely to the increased use of renewable fuels in addition to the growing strength of the zero-emission vehicle market. Five out of seven sectors tracked had drops that reduced total emissions by 9.3 million metric tons, or a 2.4% reduction from the year prior.
The latest data underscores a continued trend of steady emissions decline even as the economy continues to grow. Between 2000 to 2022, emissions fell by 20% while California’s gross domestic product increased by 78%, pointing to the effectiveness of the state’s climate change and air quality programs.
“California is proving that climate action goes hand-in-hand with economic growth,” says Gov. Gavin Newsom. “We’ve slashed carbon pollution by a whopping 20% since the turn of the century all while building the world’s fifth-largest economy. Cleaner air, more good jobs — that’s the California way.”
“The numbers are clear: our world-leading regulations are reducing emissions, spurring innovation and bringing us closer to achieving our climate goals,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “A future with clean air and a vibrant economy is possible, and California is leading the way.”
Report highlights include:
- California has decreased the carbon intensity of its economy by 55% in the past 20 years.
- Emissions from on-road gasoline and diesel vehicles declined because of regulations such as Advanced Clean Cars and the Low Carbon Fuel Standard that require cleaner emissions technology and cleaner fuel, respectively.
- The electricity sector had its lowest carbon intensity since 2000. Wind and solar now represent 30% of generation and in-state solar increased by 15% from 2021, driven by requirements under the state’s Cap-and-Trade Program and Renewables Portfolio Standard. Furthermore, California increased its battery storage by 757% from 2019 through 2023, bolstering its renewable energy efforts. The storage capacity is enough to power 6.6 million homes for up to four hours.
- Industrial emissions decreased by 2%, also falling to the lowest level in 22 years. While refinery emissions remained essentially flat, emissions from oil and gas extraction declined, as did emissions from other fuel uses, cement manufacturing and cogeneration facilities.
- Livestock emissions, which are responsible for 70% of agriculture’s greenhouse gas emissions, peaked in 2012 and once again saw reductions in 2022. The decrease is driven by the use of methane digesters funded by the California Climate Investments and incentivized by the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, which capture emissions at the source and convert them to clean fuel.
- Landfill methane emissions also continued to fall in 2022. This decline can be attributed in part to the state’s efforts to reduce disposal of organic waste, as well as the California Landfill Methane Regulation, which requires landfill operators to monitor and capture emissions escaping from their facilities.
- Emissions from refrigerants also continue to drop in the transport sector. This reduction can be attributed to California’s transport refrigeration Airborne Toxic Control Measure and to the Low-Emission Vehicle Regulation (part of Advanced Clean Cars), which requires lower global warming potential refrigerants in automobiles.