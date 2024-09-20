Transportation Sector Leads California’s Decline in Greenhouse Gas Emissions

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) has released a report for greenhouse gas emissions in 2022 that shows a drop across most sectors that is the equivalent of removing more than 2.2 million gasoline-powered cars off California’s roads for one year.

Transportation recorded the biggest drop, due largely to the increased use of renewable fuels in addition to the growing strength of the zero-emission vehicle market. Five out of seven sectors tracked had drops that reduced total emissions by 9.3 million metric tons, or a 2.4% reduction from the year prior.

The latest data underscores a continued trend of steady emissions decline even as the economy continues to grow. Between 2000 to 2022, emissions fell by 20% while California’s gross domestic product increased by 78%, pointing to the effectiveness of the state’s climate change and air quality programs.

“California is proving that climate action goes hand-in-hand with economic growth,” says Gov. Gavin Newsom. “We’ve slashed carbon pollution by a whopping 20% since the turn of the century all while building the world’s fifth-largest economy. Cleaner air, more good jobs — that’s the California way.”

“The numbers are clear: our world-leading regulations are reducing emissions, spurring innovation and bringing us closer to achieving our climate goals,” said CARB Chair Liane Randolph. “A future with clean air and a vibrant economy is possible, and California is leading the way.”

Report highlights include: