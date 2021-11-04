Valoe, Neuber Collaborate on Vehicle-Integrated Photovoltaic System Development

Valoe Oyj and Neuber GmbH have signed an agreement for the development, prototyping, pre-production and mass production of a vehicle-integrated PV system (VIPV).

In the first phase of the collaboration, Valoe will supply photovoltaic (PV) modules and mounting systems for six passenger and refrigerated transport vehicles. The first phase is worth about 120,000 euros and commences immediately. With the signed agreement, Neuber also undertakes to place an order for the pre-series of Valoe VIPV, including solar modules for 100 vehicles. The value of this phase covering the pre-series production is about 700,000 – 1,100,000 euros depending on the vehicle model. Neuber plans to retrofit a large number of vehicles with the conversion kit each year starting in mid-2022.

Under the cooperation agreement, Valoe delivers PV modules to Neuber, which will be responsible for the charging and optimization electronics related to the PV systems.

“Neuber’s order is a significant opening for us,” says Iikka Savisalo, CEO of Valoe Corp. “The ongoing change in traffic also affects heavy traffic. Valoe has been exploring the possibility of using solar energy in this segment for some time. We have actively been developing photovoltaic manufacturing technology and equipment for modules designed for heavy vehicles. The collaboration with Neuber fits in perfectly with Valoe’s strategy.”

“We have studied Valoe’s technology carefully and are convinced of Valoe’s ability to support us in implementing our business plan,” states Jürgen Neuber, CEO of Neuber GmbH. “We are particularly impressed how well Valoe’s photovoltaic modules can be integrated into vehicles.”

Neuber GmbH is a German company specializing in developing, manufacturing and selling renewable energy solutions, especially for logistics. Neuber also supplies retrofitting kits for converting, e.g., refrigerated trailers, city buses and long-distance buses to solar-powered vehicles. In addition, Neuber provides an environmentally friendly battery system. Through a network of workshops in Europe, Neuber supplies its conversion kits to customers in order to implement solar-powered systems in used vehicles and reduce transport emissions for greener mobility.

Valoe is a technology company based in Finland that operates in the clean energy business. Valoe’s solar module plant is located in Juva, Finland, and the company has an IBC solar cell plant in Vilnius, Lithuania.