UPS Signs CNG, RNG Supply Agreement with Hexagon Agility

Hexagon Agility, a provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, has signed a master services agreement with UPS, one of the world’s largest package delivery companies, to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

This year, Hexagon Agility received its first orders under the agreement which represent an estimated total value of $8.1 million. The orders are for ProCab systems for heavy-duty trucks.

“We are proud of our long-term collaboration with UPS,” says Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. “UPS continues to expand and improve its smart logistics network by implementing new technologies and clean fuels to create a highly sustainable network. We are excited to support them in reaching their sustainability targets.”

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the third quarter.

