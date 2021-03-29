UPS Signs CNG, RNG Supply Agreement with Hexagon Agility

By
Matthew Mercure
-
0

Hexagon Agility, a provider of clean fuel solutions for commercial vehicles, has signed a master services agreement with UPS, one of the world’s largest package delivery companies, to supply compressed natural gas (CNG) and renewable natural gas (RNG) fuel systems for medium- and heavy-duty trucks.

This year, Hexagon Agility received its first orders under the agreement which represent an estimated total value of $8.1 million. The orders are for ProCab systems for heavy-duty trucks.

“We are proud of our long-term collaboration with UPS,” says Seung Baik, president of Hexagon Agility. “UPS continues to expand and improve its smart logistics network by implementing new technologies and clean fuels to create a highly sustainable network. We are excited to support them in reaching their sustainability targets.”

Deliveries of the fuel systems are scheduled to start in the third quarter.

Photo Source

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments