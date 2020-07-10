UGI Energy Services Acquires RNG Company

UGI Corp., a distributor and marketer of energy products and services, says its subsidiary, UGI Energy Services LLC, has acquired GHI Energy LLC, a Houston-based renewable natural gas company.

GHI is a renewable natural gas (RNG) marketer in California, a state with one of the most robust carbon credit trading programs in the nation. GHI is primarily focused on providing vehicle fleets with RNG by coordinating supply from a portfolio of sources across the country.

“This transaction represents a major strategic opportunity that provides us with incredible resources to both grow the company and to continue to enhance the excellent customer service that we are known for, both to our existing customer base in California and to future customers in other regions,” says John Greene, co-founder of GHI.

UGI Energy Services’ experience in energy commodity marketing and its strong customer base will provide a platform for expanding GHI’s marketing, supply and logistics and project expertise into other parts of the country.

Additionally, the investment in GHI reinforces the company’s existing greenhouse gas emission reduction strategies highlighted in UGI’s recently published environmental, social and governance report titled ‘Today’s Energy, Tomorrow’s World,’ and provides a platform to further advance the company’s efforts.