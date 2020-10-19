U.S. Gain Completes Deer Run Dairy’s Anaerobic Digester

U.S. Gain, a company that specializes in the development and distribution of renewable natural gas (RNG), says the anaerobic digester at Deer Run Dairy in Kewaunee, Wis., has been completed.

The Deer Run Dairy anaerobic digester transforms animal waste to clean, low-carbon fuel for the transportation market. RNG production offers Deer Run Dairy the opportunity to improve manure management practices from its herd of 1,700 milking cows.

“We’ve developed a great relationship with Deer Run Dairy over the years and are pleased to work with them on this opportunity, especially given the benefits their farm will receive,” says Hardy Sawall, director of business development of RNG at U.S. Gain. “This includes animal bedding and nutrient-rich fertilizer that can be either used by the farm as a cost-savings measure or profitably sold. I look forward to continued collaboration with the Deer Run Dairy team, finding innovative ways to increase efficiency and gas output at the facility.”

In 2021, U.S. Gain will expand the system’s capacity by installing a mixing tank that will enable other local farms to bring animal waste to Deer Run Dairy. RNG produced at Deer Run Dairy will be transported to a new decanting facility U.S. Gain constructed at Holsum Dairy located in Hilbert, Wis., where it will be injected into the natural gas pipeline.

Nacelle Solutions, a technology and service company specializing in gas conditioning and advancement of the energy and biogas industries, was a key partner to U.S. Gain in bringing this project online.

Photo: Deer Run Dairy’s anaerobic digester