U.S. Gain, AJR Trucking Partner to Build California RNG Fueling Station

AJR Trucking has partnered with U.S. Gain, a division of U.S. Venture, to build a renewable natural gas (RNG) fueling station in Compton, Calif., near the port of Long Beach.

“We’re widely known for our use of alternative fuel, specifically natural gas, throughout our operations,” says Jack Khudikyan, CEO of AJR Trucking. “Now, thanks to a partnership with U.S. Gain, we’re able to expand the use of clean RNG and fuel at a more convenient location. This new station brings environmental benefits to our fleet and our community.”

The new RNG fueling station located at 425 E. Weber Avenue will be available to the public, allowing other fleets the luxury of convenient fueling near the port and use of RNG. It features fast-fill capabilities and was created specifically to accommodate heavy-duty trucks servicing the port. It will be operational 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, and meets the emission standards set by the Port of Long Beach and the Harbor Trucking Association (HTA).

Since their transition to natural gas, AJR Trucking has replaced more than one million gallons of diesel fuel with RNG.